scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Girlfriend of Valencia forward Kluivert 'slightly' injured during robbery at his home

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 26 (IANS) The girlfriend of Valencia’s Dutch winger Justin Kluivert was mildly injured during a burglary at their residence, as confirmed by police.

Three masked individuals infiltrated the home in the Valencia suburb of Betera on Thursday. They assaulted Kluivert’s girlfriend and a friend who was accompanying her, while the winger was with his teammates preparing for Thursday’s La Liga match in Mallorca.

The victims sustained minor injuries before the culprits fled with watches and jewels, reported by the media to be worth approximately 150,000 euros, reports Xinhua.

In recent years, several footballers in Spain have fallen prey to criminal syndicates. Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were confronted by burglars at their residence outside of Barcelona.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s home was burglarized at the onset of January 2022, while his teammate Rodrygo Goes also experienced a burglary earlier this month when he was away for a match.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'Citadel' renewed for second season
Next article
La Liga: Osasuna move into European places after beating Athletic Club
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US