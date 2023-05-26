Girlfriend of Valencia forward Kluivert 'slightly' injured during robbery at his home

Madrid (Spain), May 26 (IANS) The girlfriend of Valencia’s Dutch winger Justin Kluivert was mildly injured during a burglary at their residence, as confirmed by police.

Three masked individuals infiltrated the home in the Valencia suburb of Betera on Thursday. They assaulted Kluivert’s girlfriend and a friend who was accompanying her, while the winger was with his teammates preparing for Thursday’s La Liga match in Mallorca.

The victims sustained minor injuries before the culprits fled with watches and jewels, reported by the media to be worth approximately 150,000 euros, reports Xinhua.

In recent years, several footballers in Spain have fallen prey to criminal syndicates. Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were confronted by burglars at their residence outside of Barcelona.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s home was burglarized at the onset of January 2022, while his teammate Rodrygo Goes also experienced a burglary earlier this month when he was away for a match.

