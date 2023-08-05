scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2

By Agency News Desk

Brampton, Aug 5 (IANS) Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over the Vancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to seal a place in the final of the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Their victory was enabled by the sensational bowling performances of Junaid Siddique (4-22), Ruben Trumpelmann (2-26) and Karthik Meiyappan (2-24). Montreal Tigers cruised to a nine-wicket victory with 34 balls remaining over Brampton Wolves in the Eliminator to set up a clash against Knights to decide who joins Jaguars in the final.

In the Qualifiers 1, Jaguars openers Mohammad Haris (20) and Jatinder Singh (15) got starts but failed to make it count as they reached 45-2 at the end of power-play. Pargat Singh (2) ran himself out soon after, while Litton Das (16) also departed after a promising start.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed (36) and Ayaan Khan (29) tried to put some resistance, but both batters were scalped in pursuit of a higher run rate. Following their demise, their tail struggled to make an impact. Siddique was the standout bowler for the Knights in restricting the Jaguars to 139-9.

In reply, Knights’ response fell apart early on as they reached 31-4 at the end of power-play, with the early dismissals of Rayyan Pathan (4), Mohammad Rizwan (4), Rassie Van Der Dussen (6) and Harsh Thaker (4). Najibullah Zadran (15) and Fabian Allen (27) tried resurrecting the chase, but departed soon enough as they were bowled out for 101 as the Jaguars made their way to the finals.

In the eliminator, the Wolves ended powerplay at 34-1 with the loss of Usman Khan (11). Aaron Johnson (31) played a fine knock at the top of the innings before he was scalped by Ayaan Khan. Mark Chapman (11) and Colin Grandhomme (20) failed to convert their starts and the innings eventually collapsed as Wolves were bowled out for 104, with Matthew Forde being the standout bowler with figures of 4-16.

In response, Chris Lynn (63 not out) and Mohammad Waseem (23) shared a 72-run partnership to make the chase a quick stroll in the park. Lynn was in fine form in dispatching ten boundaries, with Srimantha Wijeyeratne joined him to get the Tigers home with ease.

Brief Scores: Surrey Jaguars 139-9 (Iftikhar Ahmed 36, Ayaan Khan 29; Junaid Siddique 4-22, Karthik Meiyappan 2-24) beat Vancouver Knights 101 (Fabian Allen 27, Najibullah Zadran 15; Matthew Forde 4-16, Dillon Heyliger 2-8) by 38 runs.

Brampton Wolves 104 (Aaron Johnson 31, Colin De Grandhomme 20; Ayaan Afzal Khan 2-16 Carlos Brathwaite 2-20) lost to Montreal Tigers 108-1 (Chris Lynn 63 not out, Muhammad Waseem 23; Shahid Ahmadzai 1-26) by nine wickets

–IANS

nr/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
B-Town besties: Here are some who have redefined friendship in Hindi film industries
Next article
Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan outshines in this inspiring sports drama
This May Also Interest You
News

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan outshines in this inspiring sports drama

News

B-Town besties: Here are some who have redefined friendship in Hindi film industries

Sports

Argentine midfielder Solari joins Atlas

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Khairiyat Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Sports

Inspired by Sylvester Stallone to take arm-wrestling, Sergey Sokolov is now Master Referee at Pro Panja League

Technology

Google awards $15K to Apple security team for finding bug in Chrome

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam make it to semifinals of 4 Nations Para Badminton International

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

News

Aastha Sharma calls her father 'best friend': Can talk about anything under the sun

Sports

Chennaiyin FC bring back Brazilian midfielder Crivellaro as third foreign signing for the season

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire in 50-over competition ends in a hit-wicket

Sports

Dukes to launch Investigation over fifth Ashes Test ball-swap drama: Report

News

Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa: The Rule' from Sunday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Why Eva Mendes’ daughters have no access to Internet

News

Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive

News

Taylor Swift halts show, runs across stage to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Technology

After US, UK sees rise in Covid cases with new variant

News

Geetanjali Mishra gets a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US