Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar feels that the experience of going through the grind of IPL 2023 is going to help him become sharper for future matches.

Being impressive for Bengal in Ranji Trophy last time helped Mukesh get India call-up for ODIs against South Africa in October, though he didn’t get to make his international debut.

In IPL 2023, where Delhi Capitals had a disappointing ninth finish, Mukesh picked seven wickets from ten matches in him playing in the two-month intense tournament for the first time. His most notable performance of IPL 2023 came in defending 13 runs off the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I’ve gone through pressure situations in domestic cricket as well. But I have to admit that the IPL is a totally different beast. At times it seems as if the pressure there is greater than how it is in international cricket. You are playing against a team having several good batters, which may not always be the case in international cricket.

Even if I make early inroads, I might still be expensive as there are other quality batters lined up in the rival team. So you have to be on your toes all the time as there’s absolutely no room for relaxation. Now that I’ve gone throu­gh the grind, I feel I’ll be sharper not just in the next IPL, but also in the matches I’ll play in the remainder of the year,” Mukesh was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

After the IPL ended, Mukesh travelled with the Indian team as one of the three standby players for the recent World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Talking about his time with the Indian team in London, Mukesh said, “Apart from rubbing shoulders with the big names and listening to what the coaching staff used to say, I worked on that delivery on the fourth-stump line which usually creates confusion on the batsman’s mind — whether he needs to play the ball or let it go.”

“I spoke with bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) sir about it. Hope I can execute it better going forward. Besides, I tried to make the most of the training sessions there as this was an opportunity I just couldn’t let go of,” he added.

Mukesh will be next seen in action for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru and he signed off by saying that he’s not thinking about receiving a call-up to the Indian team for the two-match Test series against West Indies starting from July 12.

“If it (India selection) happens, it’s good, although I’m not thinking about it,” the pacer said.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
