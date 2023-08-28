'Gold for our diamond': Cricket fraternity hails Neeraj for historic World Championship feat

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has brought immense pride to the nation once again as he etched his name in history after securing a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. This remarkable achievement makes him the first Indian to ever win gold at this prestigious event.

During the final event on Sunday night, Chopra’s second attempt stood out as he hurled the javelin a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters, securing the top position. This achievement marked a remarkable progression from the previous year’s World Championships in 2022, where he earned a silver medal.

A number of stars from the Indian cricketing fraternity hailed the javelin star for his historic win. Let’s take a look at some of the social media posts by the Indian cricketers for Chopra’s accomplishment.

“India’s first-ever gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It’s a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on social media platform X.

“Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues,” said former India opener Virendra Sehwag.

Former India cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri said: “A remarkable athlete. A true Champion who saves his best for the biggest occasions time after time. Take a bow.”

Gautam Gambhir wrote: “Gold for our diamond!”

Harbhajan Singh: “Neeraj Chopra making us all proud… first Indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals… Keep rocking @Neeraj_chopra1”

Allrounder Hardik Pandya: “Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1! Another outstanding achievement, another glorious moment”

Wasim Jaffer: “First Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championship Golden boy makes us proud once again, congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1”

Besides the javelin ace, long-distance Parul Chaudhary and the men’s 4x400m relay team set new benchmarks at the World Championships, coming up with their best performances.

Parul clocked 9 minutes 15.51 seconds to finish 11th overall, improving the national record of 9:19.76 held by Lalita Babar of Maharashtra. With her timing of 9:16.51, Parul also breached the qualification mark for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Meanwhile, men’s 4x400m relay team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh came with a lion-hearted effort as it dipped under three minutes once again, finishing fifth overall in 2 minutes 59.92 seconds.

–IANS

bc/cs