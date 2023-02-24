scorecardresearch
Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

By News Bureau

London, Feb 24 (IANS) Tokyo Olympian Aditi Ashok has taken a commanding early lead in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol standings with 1210 points after the first month of action.

Race to Costa del Sol is a season-long competition to crown the Ladies European Tour (LET) number one player at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Indian made a magnificent start to the 2023 LET season after winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open on an invite to secure her full LET card and collect 500.00 points. She then followed it up with stellar performances at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia, finishing third and runner-up, respectively, to take her tally to 1,210.

Sitting in second is Maja Stark. After finishing runner-up in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, the Swede has continued where she left off last season by winning the Lalla Meryem Cup to collect 500 points.

Manon De Roey of Belgium is in third place with 428.13 points. She has made a strong start to the season with three consecutive top-10 finishes, including a T3 finish at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International after shooting 63 on the final day.

England’s Alice Hewson placed fourth with 387 points. Last year’s Race to Costa del Sol winner Linn Grant sits fifth on 320 points with one tournament under her belt – a second-place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

The Race to Costa del Sol continues next week with the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, the top 10 in the Race to Costa del Sol will have the opportunity to go to the final stage of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series, which grants LPGA Tour status to the top players.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1
P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now
