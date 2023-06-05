Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Allerum (Sweden), June 4 (IANS) India’s Diksha Dagar shot even par 72 in the final round and finished tied eighth at the Helsingborg Ladies Open at the Allerum Golf Club.

It was her second Top-10 finish in as many starts for Diksha after a rather sedate start to the season. Diksha finished at 5-under 211.

Diksha, who was Tied-sixth overnight had an early birdie but bogeys on third, fourth and 11th set her back and it seemed she would fall out of the Top 10. Then birdies on the 14th and 18th helped her get back to the Top 10.

Vani Kapoor, who was T-16 after the second round, slipped to T-31st after a round of 74, while Tvesa Malik, who was T-55 ended T-68 with a final round of 78. Amandeep Drall and Seher Atwal missed the cut.

Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson produced a sensational finish with birdies on the 15th and 16th and an eagle on the 18th and went to the top with a 5-under 67 and a total of 11-under. That left Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino (69) at 10-under and in second place. Smila Tarning Soenderby (68) finished third.

Diksha was tied-sixth a week earlier at the Belgian Ladies Open.

Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson began slowly and had a birdie on the fifth hole but she bogeyed the 10th as Ana Pelaez Trivino seemed set for a win. The Swede birdied 12th and then when she birdied 15th and 16th she was in contention.

An eagled on the 18th made her the leader and Trivino needed a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff. She failed to get the birdie and Pettersson won. It was the first LET win for the 28-year-old Pettersson.

Ana Pelaez turned in an even par 36 and birdied 10th, 12th 16th to move to 10-under, but that was to be one stroke short.

–IANS

bsk