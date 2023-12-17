Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Gomez strikes late as Colombia beat Mexico in soccer friendly

Real Salt Lake forward Andres Gomez scored in stoppage time as Colombia recovered from 2 goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in their soccer friendly

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Real Salt Lake forward Andres Gomez scored in stoppage time as Colombia recovered from two goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in their soccer friendly here. Mexico took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Omar Govea capitalized on a defensive error to play a slick one-two with Guillermo Martinez and blast a shot into the top-right corner, reports Xinhua.

Martinez doubled the advantage with a low first-time effort that beat goalkeeper David Ospina at his near post.

Advertisement

Colombia reduced the deficit through Andres Reyes, who fired into the far corner from 10 yards after Samuel Velasquez’s cross from the left byline.

The Cafeteros were suddenly rejuvenated and Roger Martinez equalized with a 25-yard drive into the bottom-right corner after a barnstorming run from near the halfway line.

- Advertisement -

Gomez, a 75th-minute substitute for Ian Poveda, completed the comeback in the 92nd minute as he pounced on David Silva’s acrobatic cut-back to smash an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez.

–IANS/cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Indian chess brilliance on display: Gold, silver, bronze at Singapore Championship
Next article
Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, B Sai Sudarshan star in India’s eight-wicket demolition of South Africa
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.