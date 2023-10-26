Greg Chappell admits facing financial crisis, friends launch fundraising platform

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has revealed that he is facing a financial crisis and admitted “not living a life of luxury” as his friends pushes for an online fundraising platform to raise his needs.

The Australian skipper who also had a stint as the head coach of the Indian men’s team from 2005-2007 scored 24 centuries across 87 Tests during the 1970s and 80s and led Australia 48 times.

“I certainly don’t want it to sound like we’re in desperate straits, because we’re not — but we’re not living in luxury either. I think most people assume that, because we played cricket, that we are all living in the lap of luxury. While I’m certainly not crying poor, we’re not reaping in the benefits that today’s players are,” Chappell told News Corp.

“It is just my friends who realised that we didn’t get a lot and just to make sure that Judy and I were comfortable in our retirement,” he added.

According to the report, Chappell “reluctantly” agreed to a GoFundMe page being set up for him, along with a testimonial lunch held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last week — hosted by Eddie McGuire and attended by cricket greats, including brothers Ian and Trevor.

Chappell also highlighted that he is not the only player of his era to face financial difficulties.

“To be fair, there are others of our era who are in more dire circumstances that could do with the help and I don’t think the game has done enough for players of that era. Particularly in relation to the comparison with today’s era.

“I believe the players that set the scene for what’s happening today, should probably be recognised for the role they played in getting the game to where it is today,” Chappell added.

Chappell also runs the Chappell Foundation, which raises funds for homelessness charities making sure every cent is distributed each year and Chappell doesn’t keep any money for himself.

“The Chappell Foundation is run by Darshak Mehta and 100 per cent of the money that is raised gets distributed,” said Chappell friend Peter Maloney.

“They distribute it annually so at the end of each year, they don’t leave any money and they’re starting afresh.” “If you put your name to a foundation you’re entitled to take some money out of it. But Greg hasn’t taken a cent out of it, even though he could have.

“I guess that was the irony that he was the face of it and turning up to every function and he’s raising all this money while he didn’t have a hell of a lot himself.

“Put it this way, we will probably end up raising about $250,000 out of it, and it will significantly enhance his last few years,” Maloney added.

He retired from Tests in January 1984 as the highest run-getter (7110) in Australian Test history, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman’s record of 6996 runs.

–IANS

hs