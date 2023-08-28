Guterres hopes Cricket Asia Cup will bring countries together

United Nations, Aug 28 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sees the potential of the Cricket Asia Cup to bring countries together, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Asked by a reporter about the trournament that begins on Wednesday, he said that sports have “great potential to bring people together to bring countries together, to bring cultures together and cricket does that”.

“Cricket, like football and rugby in many sport played around the world” has this “great potential,” he said.

Six South Asian nations will be vying for the trophy in the tournament that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan, which have few avenues for dircet people-to-people contacts, will face off in Kandy in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Dujarric, who is French-American, prefaced his statement humourously about the intricacies of the game being a mystery to people most countries. He said: “I love to watch cricket. I understand absolutely nothing about cricket”.

