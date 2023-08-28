scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Guterres hopes Cricket Asia Cup will bring countries together

By Agency News Desk

United Nations, Aug 28 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sees the potential of the Cricket Asia Cup to bring countries together, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Asked by a reporter about the trournament that begins on Wednesday, he said that sports have “great potential to bring people together to bring countries together, to bring cultures together and cricket does that”.

“Cricket, like football and rugby in many sport played around the world” has this “great potential,” he said.

Six South Asian nations will be vying for the trophy in the tournament that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan, which have few avenues for dircet people-to-people contacts, will face off in Kandy in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Dujarric, who is French-American, prefaced his statement humourously about the intricacies of the game being a mystery to people most countries. He said: “I love to watch cricket. I understand absolutely nothing about cricket”.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

–IANS

al/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Smriti Irani felicitates gold medal-winning Indian women's blind cricket team
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US