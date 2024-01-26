Haaland on the verge of coming back: Guardiola

HomeWorldSportsHaaland on the verge of coming back: Guardiola

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Erling Haaland isn't ready to return for Friday night's FA Cup fourth-round

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Man City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Erling Haaland isn’t ready to return for Friday night’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tottenham Hotspur, although the Norwegian is close to a first-team comeback after recovering from a foot injury.

The Norwegian has been absent since our 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in early December with a foot injury. The City boss admitted the initial prognosis was not too bad, but after further investigation, a longer recovery period was needed to heal the issue.

“He’s on the verge of coming back. Tomorrow, still he is not ready but he is close. Some training sessions he has trained in the last two days. It’s not perfect so we wait a little bit more,” Guardiola told club’s official website.

Haaland was pictured back in training at City’s Abu Dhabi warm-weather training camp as part of the mid-season player break.

While the striker has not played for Man City since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 December, he remains the top goalscorer in the league with 14.

Guardiola also gave an update on John Stones, saying the defender could be available to face Spurs.

Stones has also been out since being forced off in the win at Everton after Christmas while Akanji was injured in the third round FA Cup win over Huddersfield. “John has come back. He will be in contention for team selection but he is back with us,” the City boss said.

–IANS

