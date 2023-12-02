Harman in charge as India names strong squads for 3 England T20Is, two Tests

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) The national selection committee has named a full-fledged women’s squad for the T20Is against England starting next week and the one-off Tests against England and Australia following that as top stars return to action for two home series.

Test cricket will feature for the first time in India women’s home season since 2014. The Indian team has played only two Tests since, both away fixtures, against England and Australia in 2021. The side performed well in both games and managed to walk away with honours even.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has selected the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against England, as well as for the two Tests against England and Australia. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia will be picked later,” the BCCI informed in a release on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain and Smriti Mandhane will be her deputy in both the T20I and Test squads. Top stars like Jamimah Rodriques, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur are part of both the squads.

India’s 2023-24 home cricket season is set to commence with an exciting series of matches, including two home Tests against England and Australia.

The action begins with a three-match T20I series against England, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This series promises to be a thrilling encounter between two strong teams.

Following the T20Is, the teams will gear up for a one-off Test from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Additionally, a Test match against Australia is scheduled from December 21 at the Wankhede Stadium.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhane (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

