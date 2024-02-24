HomeWorldSports

Haryana CM to flag off Gurugram Marathon on Sunday

By Agency News Desk

Gurugram, Feb 24 (IANS) Preparations have been completed for the Gurugram Marathon 2024 that will kick-start from the Laser Valley Ground in Sector-29 on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the marathon, which will be held in four segments, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said on Saturday.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, RJ Naved, and Haryanvi singer MD will also join the event, among others.

“The number of participants for the Gurugram Marathon has reached around 40,000, which is a huge number. There is a lot of enthusiasm about the event among the RWAs, corporate, running communities, schools-colleges etc.,” Yadav said.

The DC informed that the full marathon of 42.2 km will start at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday. After this, the 21.1 km half-marathon will begin at 6.30 a.m., followed by the 10 km race at 7.30 a.m. and the 5 km ‘run for fun’ at 7.45 a.m.

The presence of star batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be the centre of attraction in the marathon.

