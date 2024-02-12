HomeWorldSports

Hernandez sends Milan past Napoli

Rome, Feb 12 (IANS) AC Milan eventually broke the curse to beat Napoli on home soil as they registered a 1-0 victory thanks to Theo Hernandez’s strike.

Milan’s last Serie A win over Napoli at San Siro had come in 2014, but Hernandez ended this dismal run in the 25th minute when he perfectly timed his run to collect Rafael Leao’s assist before beating the on-rushing Pierluigi Gollini on Sunday night, reports Xinhua.

With the hard-fought win, Milan still ranks third, 11 points behind second-placed Juventus who hosts Udinese on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina crushed Frosinone 5-1, Bologna humiliated Lecce 4-0, Atalanta won 4-1 at Genoa, and Monza and Hellas Verona played out a 0-0 draw.

