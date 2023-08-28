scorecardresearch
HM Shah congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold at World Athletics Championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s maiden gold medal in the World Athletics Championships and termed him an “ace Javelin thrower”.

Amit Shah took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopa scripted history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championship. Today, he has set a new benchmark of success

for upcoming athletes to achieve. My warmest congratulations to him. May he continue to soar high.”

Shah also posted a video of the winning moments of Neeraj Chopra.

The remarks came after India’s Olympic champion Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in the men’s javelin throw competition.

Chopra, who has been bothered by an injury in the last few months, won the competition in the Hungarian capital with a massive throw of 88.17 in his second turn.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the silver medal, the first World Championship medal for his country, with a distance of 87.82 while Czech Republic’s Yakub Vadlejch retained the bronze he won in Oregon last year, with a distance of 86.67.

–IANS

bkm/shb

Agency News Desk
