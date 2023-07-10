scorecardresearch
Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday named the 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for their tour of Germany and the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain.

Both events will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team will first play three Test matches in Germany, one against China and two against Germany, from July 16-19, followed by a tour to Spain, where they will play against South Africa, England, and hosts from July 25-30 in Terrassa in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament.

The Indian team squad comprises talented and dedicated individuals who have been honing their skills and striving for excellence in every training session at the ongoing National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The squad is led by goalkeeper Savita and she will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the Vice Captain. Meanwhile, Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad, while the defenders picked for the tours are Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

In the midfield, the team boasts a formidable lineup consisting of Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Jyoti Chhatri.

India’s forward line will be spearheaded by the experienced striker Vandana Katariya. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Deepika.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “The Spain and Germany tours will be a great opportunity for our team to show their ability and skills on an international stage again and to continue our preparation for the Asian Games. I am excited as the players are performing at a high level this camp and they have been working tirelessly to improve their game and both tours will be a perfect platform for us to test ourselves against strong opponents. We will focus on maintaining a strong team unity and executing our strategies. Our goal is to play our own game and utilise the learnings of this camp and last tour.”

“The tours will also be crucial for us in regards to the upcoming Asian Games as they will provide us with valuable insights and help us identify areas where we can further enhance our performance. It’s important for us to learn from each match and grow as a team,” she added.

Indian team:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika

–IANS

Agency News Desk
