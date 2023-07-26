scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey India names junior women's team for Four Nations Tournament in Germany

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member junior women’s team for Four Nations Tournament, scheduled to be played from August 18 to 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany. The tournament will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important 2023 Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.

The team will be led by talented defender Preeti and skilful midfielder Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will shoulder the duties of vice-captain.

The goalkeeping department will be entrusted to the talented duo of Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo, while the defenders’ list includes Preeti, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi.

Meanwhile, the midfield will witness the presence of Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, and Hina Bano.

In the forward department, the team boasts a formidable line-up consisting of Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Mumtaz Khan.

Speaking on the tour, Indian women’s junior team coach Tushar Khandker said: “The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learnings from practice sessions.”

The tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the forthcoming challenges with confidence,” he added.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo

Defenders: Preeti (C), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi

Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano

Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook
Next article
Decoded: Why cognitive functions decline as we age old
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Decoded: Why cognitive functions decline as we age old

Sports

Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook

News

Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her 'Bawaal'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving Sridevi vibes in iconic blue saree from her new song ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’

Technology

Google introduces new ways to search relevant information on women’s sports

Technology

WhatsApp beta for Android allowing users to create groups while forwarding messages

Lyrics

Baarish Aa Gayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

News

Kanye West faces backlash for dressing up daughter North in 'racist' clothes

Technology

Indian climate-tech startups most welcome to share innovative ideas: Samsung

Technology

World's largest private communications satellite to launch

News

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to dance with over 1000 girls in ‘Zinda Banda’

News

Helen Flanagan hits Barbados beach in tiny bikini, embraces her body after surgery

News

Yogesh Tripathi talks about Happu Singh's 'jigri yaar' from 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Sports

'No, not at all': David Warner brushes off Oval retirement rumours

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

News

Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Technology

OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'

Technology

Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US