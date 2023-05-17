scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) There are now just four matchdays remaining in LaLiga Santander and there is still so much still to play for. Several clubs are currently taking part in the race to qualify for the 2023/24 UEFA competitions and the battle is ever so tight.

With FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid set in stone to qualify for Europe, here’s a round-up of the other teams fighting it out to join them, from fourth-placed Real Sociedad down to 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Real Sociedad (4th, 62 points)

After the top three of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid, the team currently occupying the final Champions League spot is Real Sociedad. Under the coaching of Imanol Alguacil, La Real have come close to reaching the Champions League on a few occasions over the past few years. Returning to Europe’s top competition, which the Basque side last participated in in 2013/14, has become an objective for the club and they currently hold a comfortable advantage over Villarreal CF, thanks to the recent good performances of the likes of David Silva, Takefusa Kubo and others.

Remaining fixtures: FC Barcelona (A), UD Almeria (H), Atletico de Madrid (A), Sevilla FC (H)

Villarreal CF (5th, 57 points)

At Villarreal CF, nobody is giving up hope of making a return to the Champions League. Even though there is a five-point gap, Villarreal CF often finish seasons well and still believe that they could make a return to the Champions League, a competition they reached the semi-finals of in 2021/22. Even if Quique Setien’s men don’t end up catching La Real for fourth, fifth place brings direct passage to the Europa League group stages and that too is a success for this club from a city of 50,000 people.

Remaining fixtures: Girona FC (A), Cadiz CF (H), Rayo Vallecano (A), Atletico de Madrid (H)

Real Betis (6th, 55 points)

Real Betis have never before qualified for European football in three consecutive seasons, but that’s very much on the cards this campaign. Los Verdiblancos currently hold a Europa League group stage ticket as they sit in sixth place. Thanks to their recent wins over Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano, Manuel Pellegrini’s men have opened up a sizable gap. That’s very impressive considering the team lost star midfielder Nabil Fekir to a season-ending injury in February.

Remaining fixtures: Sevilla FC (A), Getafe CF (H), Girona FC (A), Valencia CF (H)

Girona FC (7th, 48 points)

Because this year’s Copa del Rey was won by Real Madrid, who’ll qualify for Europe through their league position, an extra European spot has become available for whoever finishes seventh in LaLiga Santander. Girona FC currently occupy that place, which grants entry to the Conference League, and they’d make history if they hold on to it, as the Catalan club have never before qualified for Europe. After winning promotion through the LaLiga SmartBank playoffs last season, Míchel’s side have been playing some thrilling football this term, and they’re currently the fourth-top scorers in the division with 54 goals scored from 34 matches.

Remaining fixtures: Villarreal CF (H), RC Celta (A), Real Betis (H), CA Osasuna (A)

Athletic Club (8th, 47 points)

Athletic Club are no strangers to European football, however the Basques haven’t had to look out their passports since 2018. With Ernesto Valverde back at the helm this season, Los Leones want to qualify for Europe again and the dynamic football of brothers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams means that they have a chance. Even if they’re outside the top seven right now, Athletic Club are just one point behind Girona FC and have no shortage of belief.

Remaining fixtures: RC Celta (H), CA Osasuna (A), Elche CF (H), Real Madrid (A)

CA Osasuna (9th, 47 points)

CA Osasuna immediately overcame the disappointment of losing the Copa del Rey final by defeating UD Almeria 3-1 in Matchday 34. That has put them firmly in the race to qualify for Europe for the first time in a decade and a half. There is optimism in Pamplona, especially because they still face some of their direct rivals, as Athletic Club and Girona FC will both visit El Sadar.

Remaining fixtures: Atletico de Madrid (A), Athletic Club (H), Getafe CF (A), Girona FC (H)

Sevilla FC (10th, 47 points)

Just a few weeks ago, Sevilla FC were more concerned about the threat of relegation than about the possibility of finishing in the European positions. But, their results have improved significantly under new coach Jose Luis Mendilibar and Los Rojiblancos could finish inside the top seven.

Remaining fixtures: Real Betis (H), Elche CF (A), Real Madrid (H), Real Sociedad (A)

Rayo Vallecano (11th, 46 points)

Another team that believes European qualification is possible is Rayo Vallecano. The team from the capital city have been in Europe once before, in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, and they’re aiming for a return this year. The electric home atmosphere at Vallecas has been spurring the team on in recent weeks, such as during their 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona. If Isi Palazón and co. can keep collecting three-point hauls, Vallecas could be hosting clubs from across Europe in a few months’ time.

Remaining fixtures: RCD Espanyol (H), Real Madrid (A), Villarreal CF (H), RCD Mallorca (A)

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Next article
Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown
This May Also Interest You
News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

News

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

News

Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko

Health & Lifestyle

mRNA Covid vax beneficial 3 months after bone marrow transplant: Study

Sports

Sometimes, you have to back your skills, everything cannot be planned: RP Singh on Mohsin

Sports

IPL 2023: Had given up hope of playing cricket at one point, says LSG pacer Mohsin Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala brings in ordinance to ensure protection for staff in health sector

News

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow feels her late dad speaks to her through numbers

News

Sara Ali Khan goes 'desi' for Cannes red carpet debut

News

Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home

Sports

Govt approves foreign training, competition trips of four Olympic sailors

Sports

Dharamsala to host IPL after decade with 'rainproof' outfield

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot in red dress poses with Lisa, Zendaya and Anna Hathaway at a Bulgari event

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

Sports

Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open

Technology

Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

News

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

News

Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US