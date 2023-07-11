scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the appointment of the new leadership group at the helm of the first team ahead of the 2023- 24 season.

Irishman Nestor joins as the first team coach alongside Thangboi Singto, who returns to the first team and Shameel Chembakath, who will continue as assistant coach.

Speaking about the new appointments, Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “We are delighted to welcome Conor Nestor to Hyderabad FC. After three good seasons, we knew we needed the right profile to build for the next few seasons. Conor is a profile we identified early and is someone who understands and fits the club philosophy. His approach has been extremely impressive and I am confident that with Conor, the club will move into a new direction.”

“Having Thangboi Singto back in the first team is a great boost. Thangboi has vast experience and tremendous knowledge about Indian football. Shameel, who is into his second season with the first team is a young coach who is growing well and is always eager to learn. The group looks extremely strong and I wish them the very best for the upcoming season and beyond,” he added.

Nestor, a former development officer at FA Ireland, spent three successful seasons in Cambodia, where he also lifted the domestic league trophy in his first season at the club.

“From facilities to the staff, HFC has everything in place at the moment. So, it’s just a question of getting the right players and going forward with the right values to lead the club,” said Conor, who is excited to start his new journey at HFC.

“The club is one of the youngest in the league, but has already established an identity focused around youngsters. I think they have a very bright future and it’s great to be a part of this project,” added the Irishman.

Singto who worked as an assistant head coach for two seasons from 2020-22 is back with the first team as the head coach after serving as the Technical Director for the Youth sides.

“The last three seasons at Hyderabad FC have been path breaking,” said Thangboi.

“I strongly believe for a team to succeed, the most important, are the players. But the people around the coach, whether it is his coaching staff, whether it is the other people in terms of medical team, in terms of media operations, when you work together as a team, success is more guaranteed than failure,” he added.

The vastly experienced head coach will be working with a familiar name in Shameel, and the duo alongside new arrival Conor will hope to kick start a new chapter in a positive way in the club’s short history.

“I am very excited for the new season,” said coach Thangboi, looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

“Conor is a passionate guy who has seen the world. Shameel has developed into one of the best Indian coaches over the years. So, I think we can maintain what Hyderabad FC is known for, if we can work in tandem,” he added.

The first team regroups this month for the pre-season ahead of the Durand Cup which kicks off in August.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten
Next article
Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Sports

Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

Sports

FC Goa sign Carlos Martinez as new foreign striker

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: Indian team starts campaign with 5-0 win over Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Medvedev moves to third round with straight-set win over Mannarino

Sports

Coach Fulton, Paddy Upton want men's hockey team to discover its voice, a 'new Indian way' of play

Sports

Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after Bangladesh PM's intervention

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid put hopes on Turkish teenager Adra Guler

Sports

Kashmir: Zahid Baba from fitness enthusiast to a successful gym owner

Sports

India to open campaign against Japan in Round 2 of Women's Olympic Qualifiers

Sports

Will wait for him to change the decision: BCB chief Nazmul Hasan wants Tamim to reconsider his retirement

Sports

'Son of the soil who struck a chord': Birthday wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 42

Sports

Wimbledon: Kvitova eases into third round with win over Sasnovich

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US