I-League 2023-24: Early goals help Delhi FC claim three points against NEROCA

Two first-half goals by Shokhrukhbek Muratov and Rahul Rawat helped Delhi FC score their first away win of the year and seventh overall in the I-League 2023-24 campaign,

By Agency News Desk
Early goals help Delhi FC claim three points against NEROCA
Early goals help Delhi FC claim three points against NEROCA_pic courtesy news agency

Shillong, Feb 23 (IANS) Two first-half goals by Shokhrukhbek Muratov and Rahul Rawat helped Delhi FC score their first away win of the year and seventh overall in the I-League 2023-24 campaign, defeating NEROCA FC 2-1 at the SSA Stadium here on Friday.

Delhi’s Uzbek forward Muratov scored the first goal in the fourth minute and midfielder Rahul Rawat doubled the lead in the 21st minute, to put them in a comfortable position in the game. While NEROCA’s Ivorian midfielder Adama Coulibaly pulled one back around the hour mark, the side from the capital held on to clinch the three points.

Delhi, who are seemingly fighting to maintain as much gap as possible between themselves and the relegation zone, were dealt a blow less than an hour before kickoff when their Tajik defender Alisher Kholmurodov sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Gaurav Rawat.

However, that change did not deter the visitors, who now move up to the seventh spot on the I-League table, with 22 points. While Inter Kashi and Shillong Lajong are also on the same number of points as Delhi, the former two are ahead on head-to-head record, Shillong having played a game less.

–IANS

bsk/

