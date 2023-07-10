scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch

By Agency News Desk

London, July 5 (IANS) World no.1 men’s tennis player Carlos Alcaraz playfully expressed his “jealousy” that Roger Federer wasn’t watching him as he dominated the first round at Wimbledon and hopes the Swiss legend will watch one of his matches.

Alcaraz completed his first-round victory against Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday at Wimbledon. The Spaniard emerged victorious on No. 1 Court, while Federer, who was in attendance at the All England Club for a special ceremony to celebrate his achievements, was sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court watching defending champion Elena Rybakina.

“After the match, I was on the phone checking everything I have, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous,” Alcaraz said, cracking a smile. “Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches obviously. I wish to talk a little bit with him. For me, that would be amazing. I hope to see him around more than once.”

Alcaraz was asked if he feels that he is the heir to The Big Three of Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Despite having reached No. 1 in the ATP Rankings and winning a major last year, the 20-year-old quickly denied the idea.

“I don’t feel that I’m the best of my generation. I mean, Jannik Sinner is there. Holger Rune, as well. They are playing a great level. I mean, it’s 1-0 head-to-head against Rune. I mean, he’s up on me right now. Great matches with Jannik. I don’t feel at the time I’m the best in my generation. There are a lot of great players in my age… We are going to share great moments,” he said.

Alcaraz has now won six consecutive matches, having claimed his first grass-court title two weeks ago at The Queen’s Championship. The 20-year-old Spaniard has only played 12 tour-level matches on grass in his career and is gaining confidence with every victory.

“Every day you learn something new. Every time that I get out to the court playing, it’s better for me. I get more experience that is really, really important in this surface. All I learned today is experience, (getting) more hours on the court,” Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old is simply focused on the task at hand, which is competing at Wimbledon. He will play another Frenchman, Alexandre Muller or Arthur Rinderknech, in the second round.

“To win the tournament. That’s the main goal right now for me. I have a lot of confidence right now. The main goal for me this tournament is to win, to win it,” Alcaraz said.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages
Next article
Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Behaviour of some MCC members was just wrong, horribly ironic, says David Gower

Sports

Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today

Sports

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

Sports

Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test

Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

Sports

Andy Balbirnie steps down as Ireland captain after World Cup Qualifier exit

Sports

Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph leave World Cup qualifier to manage workload ahead of Test series vs India

Sports

PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph

Sports

Cricketer Praveen Kumar has miraculous escape in car accident in UP

Sports

13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria

Sports

Botafogo eye move for Uruguayan defender Ponte

Sports

Women's hockey team has no plans of using Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert of the men's team

Sports

Focus on youngsters as Indian women's team gears up for Asian Games on a tour of Germany, Spain

Sports

After World Cup Qualifiers debacle, Balbirnie steps down as Ireland's white-ball captain

Sports

SAFF Championship: Sandhu the hero as India defeat Kuwait via penalties in final to lift 9th title (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US