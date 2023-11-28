scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I would definitely love to try the sport, says David Warner on PKL

Australia batter Steve Smith was highly impressed with the Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat and stated “I like the guy” when he was shown the highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League tournament in the midst of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

By Agency News Desk
I would definitely love to try the sport, says David Warner on PKL _pic courtesy news agency
I would definitely love to try the sport, says David Warner on PKL _pic courtesy news agency

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Australia batter Steve Smith was highly impressed with the Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat and stated “I like the guy” when he was shown the highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League tournament in the midst of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, South African batter David Miller expressed, “This game needs a lot of agility and power. I would nominate Aiden Markram for this sport.”

When asked whether he would like to play the sport, Australian opening batter David Warner said, “I would definitely like to try the sport.” Furthermore, Warner, along with his teammates Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, nominated Marcus Stoinis for kabaddi.

South African spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was too impressed with Pawan Sherawat and stated, “I like his hi-fly, I would love to learn from him if given chance”.

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2 2023 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Giants are set to take on Telugu Titans in the blockbuster opening match of the edition.

–IANS

hs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sachin Sharma's artistry: ‘Balancing script standards & collaborative brilliance’
Next article
Hockey India announce 39-member core group for men’s national coaching camp
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US