IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat Bangladesh; women's team beat Australia by 163 runs

Birmingham, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian men’s blind cricket team on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Having registered two consecutive wins after facing a defeat in the first match, the men’s team used all their experience to outplay Bangladesh on Wednesday. In the women’s match, India thrashed Australia by 163 runs in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

In the men’s game, Bangladesh scored 147/6 in the allotted 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

India were down and out after losing half their side inside 6 overs for just 26 runs. However, some brilliant batting performances from Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (28), Sunil Ramesh (20), and vice-captain Venkateswara Rao Dunna (30) helped India get close to the target.

In the end, Bangladesh were fined 26 penalty runs which eventually took India’s score to 165/7 in 17 overs, helping the Men In Blue to register a thrilling win.

Earlier in the day, the women’s team defeated Australia by 163 runs to continue their stellar in the ongoing tournament. This was the second time in the tournament that Women in Blue dominated the Australian team.

Opting to bat first, Indian batters wasted no time and came out all guns blazing scoring 51 in the powerplay. Gangavva H, who came out to bat at number 4, started from where she had left the other day. She scored 69 runs in 45 balls.

Simu Das played ferocious shots and took Australian bowlers to cleaners as she smashed 86 runs in 39 balls helping India to post 245/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 246, the target seemed too much for the Australians as despite batting the full quota of overs, the team from down under was only able to score 82 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Indian women will now face England on Thursday.

