IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat England by 7 wickets

Birmingham [UK], Aug 22 (IANS) The Indian men’s blind cricket team on Tuesday defeated England by 7 wickets to continue its good run in the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 here.

Coming on the back of a resounding win against Australia, the Men In Blue gave a top-notch performance against England, displaying an all-round performance in the showpiece event on Tuesday.

With this win, India have registered two wins from three matches and will be looking to go all gun blazing when they meet Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, England got off to a great start as the side stitched an 80-run stand for the first wicket. However, Venkateswara Rao Dunna and Sunil Ramesh effected a run out which eventually triggered a collapse.

England who were looking good, started losing wickets and were only able to make 147/5 in the allotted 20 overs. No England batter could go past the 40-run mark as Indian bowlers kept the line and length tight.

Chasing 148, Indian batters made light work of England’s bowlers despite losing a wicket in the fifth over of the match. Vice-captain Venkateswara Rao Dunna made sure that India was never out of the chase as he scored a well-made 54 in 27 balls.

In the end, India chased down the target with 30 balls to spare, displaying a dominating performance over the hosts.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s blind cricket team is on a stellar run as the side has won both their matches against Australia and England respectively.

The Indian men’s blind cricket team will now play against Bangladesh on Wednesday while the women’s team will meet Australia on the same day in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Brief Scores: England men 147/5 in 20 overs (M Dean 38) lost to India 148/3 in 15 overs(Venkateswara Rao Dunna 54) by seven wickets.

–IANS

