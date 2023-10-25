ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill inches closer to top-ranked Babar; Virat Kohli rises to fifth

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) India’s top order batter Shubman Gill inched closer to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the top spot in ICC Men’s ODI batting chart while Virat Kohli jumped three places to joint fifth in the latest rankings update released by International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Babar’s lead at the top of the Rankings with 829 points has been reduced to just six rating points as Gill closed him with 823 points.

The Pakistan skipper’s ratings dropped after scoring 157 runs from five innings so far at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.

Gill has 95 runs from just three matches for India, with the right-hander improving to 823 rating points on the back of his standout innings of 53 against Bangladesh in Pune.

Kohli, who is currently second highest run scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 354 runs to his name, share fifth place on the rankings with Australian batter David Warner (up two spots) following his unbeaten 103 and 95 against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively,

However, Gill faces stiff competition from South African Quinton de Kock, who has staged the tournament on fire with his surreal form with three marvellous centuries in five matches and is currently positioned third in the rankings with 756 points.

Another South African, Heinrich Klaasen (up seven places to fourth and a new career-high rating) also makes good ground. New Zealand all-rounder Daryll Mitchell is another player, who rose 16 places to 13th overall after 268 runs from four hits at the World Cup.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, maintained his place in the top 10, currently sitting eighth with 725 rating points.

In the bowling list, Australian Josh Hazlewood maintains himself on the top of the table (670 points) with Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj inching closely with 668 points jumping 16 places to 13th overall.

South Africa left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, the biggest mover with the in-form No.7 jumped 23 places on this list to share 11th place alongside Scotland’s Michael Leask.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj rises two places to third and a new career-high rating following his seven wickets at the tournament thus far, while Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi (up four places to sixth) and Australia tweaker Adam Zampa (up four places to seventh) also make ground inside the top 10.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains out in front of the ODI rankings for all-rounders.

