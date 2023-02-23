IG Stadium to host All-India Taekwondo championship in celebration of 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Korean Cultural Centre India is co-hosting All India Inter SAI Taekwondo Championship with Sports Authority of India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India and Korea National Sport University in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations in 2023.

This time All-India Taekwondo Championships as a sports exchange event between the two countries will be held for three days from February 24-26 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

This championship has been planned to commemorate the 50th year of diplomatic ties between Korea and India and to revitalize Taekwondo that has been stagnant since the pandemic, and to lay the foundation for the future as a major sports event between the two countries.

The three-day Taekwondo Championship event will be competed in two parts: Poomsae and Sparring called Kyorugi. The sparring, Kyorugi division is divided according to the competition rules of the World Taekwondo Federation in players` age and weight and Poomsae division will be divided into men’s and women’s divisions only.

Only elite Taekwondo players registered in 79 regional centers and regional training centers of Sports Authority of India will participate in the sparring category, and the Poomsae category is open to the public, anyone with a Kukkiwon-certified Taekwondo dan certificate can participate. The 10 Kyorugi and 2 Poomsae winners, who will win gold medals in each category, will visit Korea National Sport University with the support of Korean government and receive an education and training program for about 3 weeks from the best professors as prize.

Hwang Il Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “This Taekwondo Championship event and the signing of an MOU between universities representing the two countries are expected to be a significant milestone in sports exchanges between Korea and India. Starting with the selection of Taekwondo as a course at Miranda House as the heart of Indian top intellectual and woman and education, it is hoped that the subject of Taekwondo will gradually spread throughout the educational sector in India as a regular subject and course.”

–IANS

cs