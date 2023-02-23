scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IG Stadium to host All-India Taekwondo championship in celebration of 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Korean Cultural Centre India is co-hosting All India Inter SAI Taekwondo Championship with Sports Authority of India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India and Korea National Sport University in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations in 2023.

This time All-India Taekwondo Championships as a sports exchange event between the two countries will be held for three days from February 24-26 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

This championship has been planned to commemorate the 50th year of diplomatic ties between Korea and India and to revitalize Taekwondo that has been stagnant since the pandemic, and to lay the foundation for the future as a major sports event between the two countries.

The three-day Taekwondo Championship event will be competed in two parts: Poomsae and Sparring called Kyorugi. The sparring, Kyorugi division is divided according to the competition rules of the World Taekwondo Federation in players` age and weight and Poomsae division will be divided into men’s and women’s divisions only.

Only elite Taekwondo players registered in 79 regional centers and regional training centers of Sports Authority of India will participate in the sparring category, and the Poomsae category is open to the public, anyone with a Kukkiwon-certified Taekwondo dan certificate can participate. The 10 Kyorugi and 2 Poomsae winners, who will win gold medals in each category, will visit Korea National Sport University with the support of Korean government and receive an education and training program for about 3 weeks from the best professors as prize.

Hwang Il Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “This Taekwondo Championship event and the signing of an MOU between universities representing the two countries are expected to be a significant milestone in sports exchanges between Korea and India. Starting with the selection of Taekwondo as a course at Miranda House as the heart of Indian top intellectual and woman and education, it is hoped that the subject of Taekwondo will gradually spread throughout the educational sector in India as a regular subject and course.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United, aim to finish season on a high (preview)
Next article
How you can keep dementia at bay in old age
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US