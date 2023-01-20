scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup moves into Super Sixes stage

By News Bureau

Potchefstroom, Jan 20 (IANS) With the group stages now completed, the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will now see twelve teams move on towards the Super Sixes stage starting from January 21.

Sixteen teams arrived for the tournament in South Africa, with Scotland, the United States of America (USA), Zimbabwe and Indonesia eliminated from the main tournament after the group stage.

Qualification for the Super Sixes is determined by log standings. Each team in the Super Sixes takes the points won against the other qualifiers in their group through to the Super Sixes stage.

Bangladesh (Group A), England (Group B), New Zealand (Group C) and India (Group D) are all moving on to the next stage with maximum points (4). Runners-up Australia (Group A), Pakistan (Group B), West Indies (Group C) and South Africa (Group D) each take two points with them into the Super Sixes, by virtue of beating the third-placed teams.

The third-place teams in the Super Sixes are Sri Lanka (Group A), Rwanda (B), Ireland (C) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (D). Each of these teams are in the Super Sixes but starts this next phase with no points from group stages.

Qualifiers from the original Group A and D will play in one Super Six group, while Groups B and C are now paired together for this next stage. Teams will face opposition from groups they were not in but will not play against those who finished the group stage in the same log position.

Therefore, Group winners Bangladesh (A) and India (D) will not play against each other, though they are in the same Super Sixes group. India will instead face Australia on Saturday and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The same applies to runners-up such as Pakistan (B) and West Indies (C), who are now in one group but will not face each other. If teams finish on equal points in the Super Six groups, the teams going to the semi-finals will be decided by “the greatest number of wins in its Super Six Group” as per tournament playing conditions.

If teams are still equal, the team with the higher net run rate progresses. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Sixes, with the top two sides in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals on January 27 and the final of the tournament on January 29.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Protesting wrestlers write to IOA chief Usha on alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan
Next article
Anil Kapoor starrer ‘The Night Manager’ to release on February 17
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US