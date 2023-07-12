Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Ishan Kishan’s childhood coach Uttam Majumdar is hopeful that his prodigy will be named in the playing XI against West Indies in the first Test, starting on Wednesday in Dominica.

He further said that the young wicket-keeper batter should play at number 6.

“I have a gut feeling that both Ishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal will play today against the West Indies. The duo young stars will deliver well for team India. I would suggest Ishan should play at number 6, that will be good for him and the team,” Uttam Majumdar told a YouTube channel Cricket Basu.

India will begin their World Test Championship cycle on Wednesday when they take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park.

The Indian team is set to hit the transition button with the much-anticipated debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the two-Test series against a wounded West Indies, which is searching for a road to redemption.

After KS Bharat failed to leave a mark in the few opportunities given to him, the selectors might go with young Ishan Kishan as their wicketkeeping option.

