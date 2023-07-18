scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India A face Pakistan A in ACC men’s emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, India A will square off against Pakistan A in the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, reigniting the flame of the ‘greatest rivalry’ in cricket.

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team.

Their performances in this match could determine their prospects and contribute to India’s rich cricketing heritage.

With the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan being one of the most intense and storied in the sport, this match holds special significance. It represents not only a chance for the emerging talents to shine but also an opportunity to add another chapter to the illustrious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry.’

The clash between India A and Pakistan A is not just about individual performances but also about the historical significance of this rivalry. The two teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This match, therefore, serves as a precursor to the high stakes encounters that lie ahead and will give fans a taste of what is to come.

This clash between two cricketing powerhouses is set to captivate fans as they witness the next generation of talent from both nations go head-to-head.

Fans across India can watch all the LIVE action exclusively on Star Sports Network on July 19, 2 PM onwards.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Oppenheimer, subject of Christopher Nolan’s biopic, found solace in Bhagavad Gita
Next article
Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar turn doctors

News

Justin Simien has 'no idea what's going on' with 'Star Wars' Lando Calrissian series

Technology

Redmi 12 first impression: Stylish smartphone with a lot of potential

Technology

YouTube testing feature that let users easily watch videos at 2x speed

News

Bhumi Pednekar unveils plan of launching her foundation on her birthday

News

Miranda Lambert stops singing 'Tin Man' in concert to call out fans taking selfies

Technology

‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads now under govt lens in US

News

Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene

News

Oppenheimer, subject of Christopher Nolan’s biopic, found solace in Bhagavad Gita

Technology

Meta bringing more Reels editing tools on FB Feed

News

Salman Khan: Have hosted 'Bigg Boss' for so many years, it feels like an extension of my life

Sports

One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person: Venkatesh Prasad awestruck with Dhoni’s bike collection in Ranchi

Sports

Colombia's Rueda takes charge of Honduras

News

Leopard drops in on tele-serial set in Film City, scoots with a dog

Technology

AFib History now available in India for Apple Watch users

News

Love in Lisbon: Ananya, Aditya get cosy, soak in Portugues vibes

Sports

‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw

News

Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US