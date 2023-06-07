India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team began their campaign at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan in an exciting way as they won their opening two games while in the third match, they came back from behind to pull off a thrilling draw.

After registering a stellar 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their opening game, India picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Malaysia before fighting back against Korea to secure a 2-2 draw.

Now, on Thursday, the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will lock horns with Chinese Taipei in a bid to confirm their semifinals berth. Notably, India are currently on top of the Pool A table having accumulated seven points from three games and a victory in their last group-stage game against Chinese Taipei will see them advancing to the last-four stage of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash, Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Captain Preeti said, “The tournament so far has been good for us as we are yet to lose a game. The matches against Malaysia and Korea were closely-fought, but it gave us a chance to prove our mettle as we bounced back in both games after conceding first.”

“We consistently keep our plans and objectives in focus, ensuring that we remain steadfast against any opposition we may encounter. Regardless of the challenges we face, we are committed to giving our best and staying dedicated to our strategies,” she added.

Going by their recent form, India shouldn’t face much trouble in defeating Chinese Taipei, who have so far won only one game out of three that they have played in the tournament and are placed fourth in Pool A with just three points in their kitty.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will play against Chinese Taipei in their fourth and last Pool A game on June 8.

–IANS

cs