India concludes Asian Track Cycling Championships with 18 medals including 9 gold

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India wrapped up its campaign in the 43rd Senior, 30th Junior, and 12th Para Asian Track Cycling Championships with a commendable display of talent and determination, securing a total of 9 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals here on Monday.

Out of these 18 medals, 8 gold and 4 silver were won by Para-Cyclists. The championships, held in New Delhi, witnessed intense competition among athletes from across the continent, showcasing the growing prowess of Indian cyclists on the international stage.

Malaysia topped the medal tally with 19 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals, of which 17 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze) were won by Para Cyclists). They were followed by Japan who bagged 17 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze and Korea 9 gold, 8 silver and b Bronze.

On the final day of the championships, India added to their medals tally with a silver medal, further highlighting the nation’s rising prominence in the sport. The last day of the Asian Track Cycling Championship 2024 ended with India’s Harshita Jakhar producing a terrific performance winning a historic bronze medal in the Madison event of the women’s junior category.

Harshita Jakhar, the showstopper, hogged the limelight in the Madison event and earned the bronze. This marked her second individual medal and third overall for the team in the championship.

Earlier, she had won a silver medal in Individual Pursuit and a bronze medal in Team Pursuit events. On Monday, Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha J.P gave a tough fight to Korean experienced riders Yeeun BAE and Harang Hong but finished with a bronze.

The gold was won by Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Rakhmzhan and Mariya Yelkina. In the Madison event riders have to pedalled the cycles to 60 laps for 15km and they have to give their best in 6 sprints in the event.

Harshita’s father Rakesh Kumar said, “I’m very happy and lucky to see that my daughter is winning medals on the same track wherever I performed. She defeated me today and there is no other greater day than this for a proud father. She won 3 medals for India, and this was just the start of her career. I’m sure that she will win many more medals in the upcoming championships.”

Meanwhile, Indian rider Ronaldo Laitonjam demonstrated his prowess in the 1km Time Trial event, finishing in a creditable 5th place. Despite stiff competition, Ronaldo showcased his speed and determination, clocking a commendable time of 1:02.617s.

Additionally, Harshveer Singh Sekhon showcased remarkable resilience in the Men’s Senior Omnium Race, overcoming an injury to finish in a creditable 12th place. His determination and dedication exemplified the spirit of Indian cyclists competing on the global stage.

Reflecting on India’s performance, Maninder Pal Singh, General Secretary of the Cycling Federation of India, expressed his delight at the team’s achievements.

“We started off as the underdogs, but we performed more than what was expected from us. Our Junior Team & Para Athletes really did well. He further added that the Cycling Federation of India is on the right track and very soon we will excel in the Senior category as well,” she said.

“You can see that our athletes are getting the benefits of organising such International tournaments regularly and I’m happy with the commendable show of our athletes in the upcoming championships, I’m confident that our athletes will surely give a tough fight to opponents,”. she added.

With the conclusion of the championships, India has demonstrated its growing presence and competitiveness in the world of track cycling. As the nation looks ahead to future competitions, the Cycling Federation of India remains committed to nurturing and supporting its athletes, ensuring continued success on the global stage.

–IANS

bsk/