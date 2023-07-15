scorecardresearch
India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, has said that its star athlete, Arjun, a class 12 student, has brought immense pride to the nation as he will be the lone javelin thrower representing India in the 7th Edition of Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, from August 4 to 6.

Arjun’s indomitable dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence have brought immense pride to the country. Arjun’s personal best throw of 72.93 meters and his incredible talent and determination were spotted well by the selectors. The 16-year-old athlete is currently ranked Number 3 amongst the commonwealth nations and Number 1 in India in the under-18 boys’ javelin throw category.

Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, stated that “We are immensely proud of Arjun and his exceptional triumphs. His selection to represent India at the 7th Edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games is a true testament to our unwavering dedication in nurturing each student’s potential and fostering their success. The entire Modern Public School community is brimming with pride for Arjun. His remarkable feat serves as an inspiring example of our collective endeavors, and we eagerly anticipate his representation of India at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.”

While sharing his excitement about participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, athlete Arjun said, “I am extremely thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games. It is ‘a dream come true’ for me, and I can’t thank my parents, coach, and Principal, Alka Kapur, enough for their unconditional support throughout my journey. Their belief in me has been the driving force behind my success, and I am determined to make them proud on the international arena. I am all set to deliver my all and showcase the best of my abilities, representing both my country and Modern Public School with utmost dedication and honour. The blessings and support from my country will be a major inspiration and motivation for me and I sincerely hope to make India proud.”

Arjun’s remarkable accomplishments continue to astound not only the national but also the international athletics fraternity. His recent consecutive victories in the 4th and 5th Asian Youth Athletics Championships have further solidified his reputation as an extraordinary athlete.

–IANS

