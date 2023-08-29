India vs Pakistan is bigger than the Ashes: Tom Moody

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) As the excitement builds in the lead-up to the highly anticipated cricket clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody offered his insights into the dynamics shaping the Rohit Sharma-led side’s preparations and the potential challenges they might face.

Speaking to Star Sports, Tom Moody also reflects on the significance of the India-Pakistan clash, comparing it to the esteemed Ashes series, and discusses the strengths and considerations of both teams as they gear up for this monumental showdown.

He said, “I think this match surpasses the Ashes. It’s always got a lovely story to it, and both are outstanding cricketing nations. And when you look at that Pakistan squad, it does boast a lot of talent. But one thing that stands out for me is that it also boasts experience. So now they have the combination of experience and talent, they are a real threat. They can match India with their pace bowling; they’ve got genuine pace on their side, and the only issue I see them potentially having is the depth in the quality of their batting which India has got. So that’s going to be the interesting pressure that they put on the likes of Babar Azam at the top of the order.”

Tom Moody emphasizes the pivotal role of Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, particularly with the new ball, in potentially destabilizing India’s batting lineup.

He said, “Shaheen Afridi. Full Stop. I just think that Shaheen Afridi with the new ball is a major threat, which he has done historically. Broken through with that new ball, manages to blow away a couple of early wickets, which then opens up the middle order for India to resurrect things. Particularly for a middle order that hasn’t had a lot of game time.”

–IANS

cs