India women scripts history, crowned champions in Badminton Asia Team championships

By Agency News Desk

Shah Alam, Feb 18 (IANS) Indian women’s team on Sunday scripted history after clinching their first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships title, beating Thailand in the summit clash.

Indian team, led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu, defeated Thailand 3-2 to clinched the historic title.

Sindhu gave India an early lead with 21-12, 21-12 win over world no 17 Katethong Supanida in the opening match. Then the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand doubled India’s lead after registering a 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win over Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

But, the Thai shuttlers were quick to turn the table by taking the next two matches as Ashmita Chaliha lost in straight games 11-21, 14-21 to Busanan Ongbanrunhphan and women’s duo of Shruti and Priya went down 11-21, 9-11 to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

Once again, the 17-year-old Amol Kharb delivered when it mattered the most as she held onto her nerves and defeated Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 in the decider to wrap up the historic win for India.

