scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

By News Bureau

South Africa, Feb 19 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered a big 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in their second match of the tour.

Earlier, in the week, the Indian team had begun their campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.

The South Africa Tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The visitors got off to a good start in the first quarter with fine skill and disciplined structure in their attack. The team’s first goal came in the very 1st minute of the match through Annu followed by a 9th minute goal by vice skipper Rujata Dadaso Pisal on Saturday night.

The team extended their lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute when Jyoti Chhatri scored a field goal. She struck another one in the following minute to take the team’s lead to a formidable 4-0.

Before the second quarter ended, the Indian Junior women’s side scored two more goals in the 29th and 30th minute via Deepika Soreng and Jyothi Chhatri.

With a comfortable 6-0 lead on board, the visitors ended the fourth quarter with two more goals in the 54th and 59th minute scored by Annu and Deepika Sr.

The team will next play on February 20 followed by two matches against South Africa “A’ team on February 24th and 25th.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'
Next article
ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview
This May Also Interest You
News

Pranali unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in 'YRKKH'

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US