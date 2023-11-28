Indian Racing Festival gears up for exciting second season in Chennai

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian Racing festival is set to commence from December 1-17, 2023 at Madras Internationa Circuit, Chennai.

Following the much-acclaimed success of its inaugural round, the much-anticipated second season of the league will witness six teams renewing their rivalries as they kick off the proceedings in Chennai.

This season, six powerhouse teams will battle it out for supremacy, featuring an impressive lineup that mirrors the F4 teams. The teams include: Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi, Chennai Turboriders, Godspeed Kochi, Goa Aces, Bangalore Speedsters.

In a unique twist, both IRL and F4 share the same team names, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the racing scene. Unlike its F4 counterpart, IRL introduces a distinctive championship format with Cars and Teams Championship.

In IRL, points are awarded based on Car No, emphasizing the collective performance of the teams rather than individual drivers. This innovative approach adds a strategic dimension to the competition, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Indian Racing League for its second season, and this time, we have raised the stakes. The fusion of high-speed action and strategic team dynamics promises an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike. Our aim is to foster a vibrant motorsports culture in India, creating opportunities for young talents to shine on the global stage,” said Akhilesh Reddy, chairman and MD of Racing Promotions Private Limited.

The Indian Racing festival aims to revolutionize motorsports in India by providing a much-needed platform to aspiring racers to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. With a focus on both entertainment and talent development, IRS is poised to become a breeding ground for future champions.

As the racing community eagerly anticipates the roaring engines and screeching tires, IRS is set to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the motorsports landscape in India.

Indian Racing Festival Schedule:

December 1-2: Round 2 IRL + F4 India| Location: Madras International Circuit

December 3: Round 3 IRL| Location: Madras International Circuit

December 5-6: Round 3 F4 India| Location: Madras International Circuit

December 8-10: Round 4 [Night Race] IRL + F4 India| Location: Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

December 16-17: Round 5 F4 India| Location: Madras International Circuit

