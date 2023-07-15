scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian team will enjoy Chennai atmosphere as much as we did in 2007, says Shivendra Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin on August 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

Adding to the excitement, Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city’s iconic matches, which have witnessed some mega rivalries unfold.

In the third episode of the ‘Chennai Chronicles Series’, we sat down with former India centre forward Shivendra Singh, who has joined as Coach of the Indian Men’s Team.

Shivendra was part of the Indian Team that lifted the 2007 Men’s Asia Cup Trophy in Chennai, where the Indian Team won 7-2 against South Korea. Sharing his thoughts about playing in Chennai, the former centre forward said, “Over the years, we have good experience of playing in Chennai. During the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, we lifted the trophy. I remember the crowd support was fantastic and the stadium was full, not just even inside but outside the stadium as well. All these memories are still fresh in my mind. The fans in Chennai are very passionate about hockey and they fully support the game with all their heart. I am sure that the team is going to love the atmosphere in the stadium once they are on the field.”

Shivendra also talked about the mood in the Indian camp ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. He said, “The spirit in the team is high. They are all motivated and ready to play in the tournament. We are going to take every match seriously. We are taking nothing for granted. We have to be at our best to lift that coveted trophy.”

Shivendra, who scored two field goals in an exciting match against Pakistan in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Delhi which India won 7-4 and won the Silver medal will be now returning to Chennai as part of the Coaching Staff of the Indian Men’s Team. He said, “After 16 years, international hockey is coming back to Chennai. As a player, the feeling is different but when you become part of the coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities become different. I want to experience that feeling now from the other side.”

Talking about his trademark signature of saluting the fans after scoring, Shivendra said, “Our final in the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup was against South Korea. In most of the matches, I used to open the scoring for the team. Even in the final, I opened the scoring and afterwards, I did my trademark signature of saluting the fans (which was not famous at that time) after scoring the first goal, I remember that the crowd absolutely loved it and it is still there in my mind like it happened only yesterday.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls and Jiya Shankar a ‘slow poison’
Next article
Bruce Willis almost died during the first day of filming 'Die Hard', reveals new book
This May Also Interest You
News

Bruce Willis almost died during the first day of filming 'Die Hard', reveals new book

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls and Jiya Shankar a ‘slow poison’

Sports

US Open: Lakshya Sen reaches semis, Sindhu bows out

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up 'Main ATAL Hoon'; says he 'will always cherish this journey'

Sports

Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Ranking Series event citing 'food poisoning'

Technology

Nothing debuts pop-up store 'Drops' in India

News

'Bawaal' lands 4th on IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies

News

T-Series Acquires Music Rights For Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Pan India Film, Hi Nanna

Sports

Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

News

Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

News

First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

News

Tom Cruise refused to let 'MI7' end on a cliffhanger

Sports

Indian online skill gamings stakeholders come together to save industry: 1m Indian jobs, 400m Indian users, $2.5b investments

News

Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Sports

India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

News

'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

News

'Kasargold' teaser promises a trippy crime drama

Technology

Twitter usage up by 3.5% week over week: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US