scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'

By Agency News Desk

Adelaide, May 27 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team put up a spirited showing in the fifth and final game of their tour, defeating Australia ‘A’ 2-1 in a closely-fought tie here on Saturday, ending their tour Down Under on a positive.

Navneet Kaur (10′) and Deep Grace Ekka (25′) scored the goals for India while Abigail Wilson (22′) scored the lone goal for Australia ‘A’.

Having won the previous encounter 3-2, Australia ‘A’ started with confidence, maintaining possession early on. Gurjit Kaur remained alert in the defence for the Indian women’s hockey team, not allowing the opposition entry inside the circle.

Earning three quick penalty corners, India put pressure on the Australia ‘A’ defence and Navneet Kaur (10′) scored the first goal with a reverse hit to give India the lead.

The second quarter started with India continuing to build momentum from the backward line. But Australia ‘A’ managed to get a shot on target from a quick counter-attack, only for captain Savita to make the save. Australia ‘A’ earned their first penalty corner of the night midway into the second quarter, and Abigail Wilson (22′) struck the back of the nets with a drag-flick to level the scoreline. But minutes later, Deep Grace Ekka (25′) put India back in the lead with a drag flick of her own on a penalty corner.

With Vandana Katariya building an attack from the left flank at the start of the second half, India earned another quick penalty corner. But this time, the Australia ‘A’ defence managed to avert the danger.

Controlling the midfield, Neha Goyal set up penetrating runs for Indian attackers as Australia ‘A’ defence felt the pressure. India managed to maintain their 2-1 lead as the third quarter came to a close.

Vandana continued to put pressure on Australia ‘A’, at the start of the final quarter, with a dribbling run inside the circle. With 15 minutes left on the clock, both teams started showcasing urgency.

India earned a late penalty corner to create another chance to increase their lead. But the Australia ‘A’ defence managed to save the set-piece to keep themselves in the contest. India kept possession in the final few minutes to prevent Australia ‘A’ from creating an attacking opportunity and won the thrilling encounter 2-1.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral
Next article
1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise

News

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral

Sports

Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Technology

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

News

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

Sports

UP's Shardul Vihan ready to feature at Khelo India University Games for third time

News

Elliot Page had life-changing kiss with girl at gay bar months before 'Juno' shot him to fame

News

Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

Sports

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019', says Cummins ahead of 2023 Ashes challenge

Health & Lifestyle

400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties: Researchers

Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Look like it's just breakfast for him', says Hardik on Gill making habit of scoring 100s

Technology

Xi Jinping's call for open cooperation on tech 'could not be timelier': Gates

Technology

S-Korea's satellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

News

Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US