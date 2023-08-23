scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

By Agency News Desk
Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier
Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team on Wednesday departed to take part in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. The tournament will be held from August 25 to 28 in Salalah, Oman.

India have been placed in the Elite Pool along with Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand. While the second, Challengers Pool, consists of Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Oman.

The squad heading to Salalah will be led by captain Navjot Kaur and Jyoti will be the vice-captain. The team includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki. In the defence, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum will be in action. Captain Navjot and Ajmina Kujur will hold the midfield area, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti, and Dipi Monika Toppo will be playing as forwards.

India will compete against their Elite counterparts in a bid to finish in the top two spots in their pool and qualify for the semifinals, starting with their clash against Malaysia on August 25. Followed by contests with Japan on August 26 and Thailand on August 27.

Team Coach Soundarya Yendala expressed her thoughts ahead of the tournament and said: “We cannot wait to get on with the tournament. A lot of effort has gone into the preparation for the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier and the aim is to play well throughout the tournament and hopefully reap the benefits of our hard work with winning the Tournament.”

Skipper Navjot was bullish about the chances of India winning the qualifier: “We have to face some strong teams in our pool but with the amount of work that we have put in to be ready for this tournament I am confident that we will put our best foot forward and return home, medals in hand,” she said.

–IANS

bc

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space
Next article
Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Technology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

News

Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'

Technology

Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US