Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The groupings for the upcoming Indian Women’s League, beginning on April 25, were announced on Thursday after the draw was held at the Football House, here.

Among those present in the draw was the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General, Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

“This season of the IWL is like a qualification competition of a more competitive league that will come into effect in the next campaign,” Dr Prabhakaran said.

“My best wishes to all the 16 teams, who will be part of the IWL. We had a meeting with several clubs and all efforts have been made to create a holistic situation for the development and rapid growth of Indian women’s football,” he added.

The 2022-23 season of the top women’s meet will see a format having 16 teams split into two groups. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, consisting of quarterfinals, semi-finals and final.

The top eight teams will also get direct slots in next season’s IWL, which will be played on a home-and-away basis.

Groupings:

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, Hops FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha and Mumbai Knights FC.

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi and Odisha FC.

–IANS

ak/

Entertainment Today

