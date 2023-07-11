scorecardresearch
India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Commonwealth Games Gold medallist India’s Lakshya Sen won the men’s singles title at the Canada Open 2023 after beating reigning All England champion China’s Li Shi Feng (World No 10) in straight games 21-18, 22-20.

This is Lakshya’s second BWF World Tour 500 title as he previously won the India Open in January 2022.

The Indian is currently ranked 19 in the world defeated WR-4 Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Round of 32, WR-11 Japan’s Kento Nishimoto in semis and WR-10 China’s Li Shi Feng in the summit clash to clinch the title.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
