scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The rating of Indore pitch used for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia from March 1-3 has been upgraded to below average from poor, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

It added that the Holkar Stadium will now have only one demerit point, instead of three given previously, following an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pursuant to the report submitted by Chris Broad shortly after the match ended on March 3.

ICC further said in its official statement that having reviewed footage of the Test match, the appeal panel, consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, “while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the ‘poor’ rating.”

“Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as ‘below average’. Consequently, 1 demerit point has been awarded to the venue for the ‘below average’ rating,” it added.

Earlier on March 3, shortly after Australia won by nine wickets, Broad expressed his concerns about the pitch in his report, which came after consulting match officials, as well as captains of both teams, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match,” he said at that time.

On day one of the Test, India lost seven wickets in the first session after electing to bat first, as Matthew Kuhnemann ran through to pick his maiden five-wicket haul as they were bowled out for meagre 109, as 14 wickets fell on day one, with one delivery getting massive turn of 8.3 degrees.

After Australia took an 88-run lead, India were bowled out for 163 in the second innings. Barring top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s 59, none of the batters stepped up as Nathan Lyon took an eight-wicket haul to give Australia a target of 76, which they chased down in 18.5 overs on Friday, giving India their third loss in Tests at home in the last ten years.

The victory at Indore was Australia’s only win on their Test tour of India as the hosts’ won the series 2-1, before the visitors took the ODI series with the same margin later in March.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma
Next article
IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

News

Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

News

Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her beauty in black bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumors with Raghav Chadha

Health & Lifestyle

Puducherry schools reopen after 11-day shutdown due to H3N2 scare

Health & Lifestyle

New 'smart' bandages to help heal chronic diabetic wounds

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a vision in silver as she stuns in a thigh-high slit gown

Sports

Miami Open: Alcaraz powers to the fourth round, to face Tommy Paul next

News

Samantha Prabhu says ‘who will love me like you do’ to netizen asking her to ‘date someone’

News

Gajendra Verma teams up with Ravator for heartbreak song 'Adhoore Hum'

News

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Makers Of RC 15 reveal the title of the film on Ram Charan’s 38th Birthday

News

Kareena, Anushka, Neetu have epic response to being called cities Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai respectively

News

Gigi Hadid would have 'no problem' with Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez's romance

News

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says evidence exists to prove he's 'completely innocent'

News

Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields

News

Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway

Fashion n Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US