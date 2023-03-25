scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings name Matthew Short as replacement

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a major blow for Punjab Kings (PBKS), England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 after failing to recover from his injury, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.

The Punjab based franchise have named uncapped Australian batter Matthew Short as Bairstow’s replacement for the 2023 season. It will be Short’s maiden IPL experience.

“We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season,” the PBKS said in a tweet.

“We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement,” it added.

After sustaining multiple fractures following a freak slip on the golf course in September 2022, Bairstow has missed England’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign and the following Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand and others as well.

Recognised as one of the all-format batters, Bairstow’s absence will have a massive impact on Kings’ strategy. Last IPL, Bairstow scored 253 runs in 11 innings, averaging 23.00 with a strike rate of 144.57, with two half-centuries.

On the other hand, Short opened for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League recently, and was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 while striking at 144.47.

An all-format player, Short scored three centuries across first-class and List A cricket during the second half of Australia’s domestic season where he plays for his home state of Victoria.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers
Next article
Post Malone's 'Circles' songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial
This May Also Interest You
News

Kate Winslet self-identifies as water person in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' BTS video

News

Post Malone's 'Circles' songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial

Sports

IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers

News

Home-cooked food is Bhaweeka Chaudhary's mantra for staying fit

Health & Lifestyle

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov

News

Rajamouli's son Karthikeya pens lengthy note on first anniversary of 'RRR'

News

Nushrratt, Soha 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Sports

IPL 2023: Quite like Impact Player rule; actually thought it brought a little intrigue, says Mike Hesson

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India look to get campaign back on track against Bhutan

Sports

IPL 2023: It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent, says Glenn Maxwell

Sports

1st ODI: Sri Lanka's World Cup chances suffer huge blow after heavy defeat to New Zealand

Sports

WPL 2023: Was just trying to find rhythm and execute plans, says Issy Wong after her hat-trick

Sports

Captains looking forward to doing their best in ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier Playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra always tries to keep a free environment, says Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi

News

Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

News

Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US