scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Stylish Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that 2022 has been nothing short of a dream run for him.

In November, last year, Suryakumar’s 111* off just 51 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand showcased a terrific display of creative and fearless T20 hitting, smashing eleven 4’s and seven 6’s in his innings.

“The innings against New Zealand at Bay Oval is surely one very close to my heart, most importantly because we won the match. 2022 has been nothing short of a dream run and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you guys for always showing immense love and support. Looking forward to this year, especially the ODI World Cup at home and hoping to win it for the country,” SKY said after winning the ESPNCricinfo Men’s T20i Batting Performance of the Year.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandana bagged the award for the Women’s T20i Batting Performance of the Year. Renuka Singh won the award for the Women’s T20i Bowling Performance of the Year and Rajat Patidar won the award for the T20 League Batting Performance of the Year.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Next article
Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

Health & Lifestyle

Female genital tuberculosis needs timely intervention: Experts

Sports

3rd ODI: I loved the one against Alex Carey, says Kuldeep Yadav after picking three-fer against Australia

Sports

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

Sports

3rd ODI: Hardik, Kuldeep take three wickets each as lower order batters carry Australia to 269

News

Actor Vishwas Saraf says 'Junooniyat' character is opposite to his real self

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot sizzles golden start for India with 10m Air Pistol gold (Ld)

News

On Ugadi, Tollywood stars give a peek into upcoming movies

News

On Ugadi, Hombale Films announce commencement of 'Kantara' prequel

News

Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback to Kannada film industry after 17 years

News

Megha Chakraborty: I wanted to be a dancer, but acting happened suddenly

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot Singh clinches 10m air pistol gold, Varun Tomar bags bronze

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US