Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Stylish Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that 2022 has been nothing short of a dream run for him.

In November, last year, Suryakumar’s 111* off just 51 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand showcased a terrific display of creative and fearless T20 hitting, smashing eleven 4’s and seven 6’s in his innings.

“The innings against New Zealand at Bay Oval is surely one very close to my heart, most importantly because we won the match. 2022 has been nothing short of a dream run and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you guys for always showing immense love and support. Looking forward to this year, especially the ODI World Cup at home and hoping to win it for the country,” SKY said after winning the ESPNCricinfo Men’s T20i Batting Performance of the Year.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandana bagged the award for the Women’s T20i Batting Performance of the Year. Renuka Singh won the award for the Women’s T20i Bowling Performance of the Year and Rajat Patidar won the award for the T20 League Batting Performance of the Year.

–IANS

cs