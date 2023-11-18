scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Inter-Departmental hockey: Railways, SAI, IOC romp to big wins in women's event

By Agency News Desk
Railways, SAI, IOC romp to big wins in women's event
Railways, SAI, IOC romp to big wins in women's event

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Railways Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, All India Police Sports Control Board and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) won their respective matches on the fourth day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women’s Inter-Department National Hockey Championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Union Bank of India 5-1 in Pool A. Devika Sen (29’, 56’), Sangita Kumari (17’), captain Vandana Katariya (24’) and Shilpi Dabas (32’) scored for RSPB while Akansha Singh (58’) scored the lone goal for Union Bank of India.

In the second match of the day, Sports Authority of India defeated UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy 5-0 in Pool A. Yogita Bora (28’, 31’), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (30’, 57’) and Lalrindiki (41’) scored the goals for Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In the third match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 10-0 in Pool B. Sonal Tiwari (10’, 42’, 44’, 47’, 55’), captain Pragya Moruya (4’, 33’), Jyoti (8’), Sushma Kumari (22’) and Yashika Negi (58’) were the goal scorers for All India Police Sports Control Board.

In the final match of the day, Indian Oil Corporation defeated Sashastra Seema Bal 8-0 in Pool B. Captain Udita (23’, 28’), Baljeet Kaur (27’, 32’), Rajwinder Kaur (43’, 48’), Pinki (55’) and Bhteri (59’) scored the goals for Indian Oil Corporation.

–IANS

bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meeting Sofia Coppola a sign of good luck, says Nicolas Cage
Next article
‘I am devastated’: Taylor Swift on fan’s death in Brazil concert
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US