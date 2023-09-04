scorecardresearch
Inter humiliate Fiorentina, Juve conquer Empoli

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Sep 4 (IANS) Inter Milan maintained their flawless record in Serie A, overpowering Fiorentina 4-0 while Juventus secured a 2-0 victory against Empoli on the road.

Inter, having started the new season with two wins and no goals conceded, saw coach Simone Inzaghi deploy a 3-5-2 formation for Sunday’s match. Newcomer Benjamin Pavard started on the bench, reports Xinhua.

Marcus Thuram was active from the outset and eventually got his maiden goal for Inter in the 23rd minute, capitalising on a cross from Federico Dimarco. The Frenchman broke the deadlock with a powerful header.

Denzel Dumfries nearly scored just after halftime, but his shot struck the post. However, the Nerazzurri soon doubled their lead when Thuram’s pass found Lautaro Martinez, who confidently found the back of the net. The hosts further extended their lead in the 58th minute. After Thuram was fouled in the box, Hakan Calhanoglu confidently converted the resulting penalty. Juan Cuadrado later assisted Lautaro, who rounded off the scoring for Inter.

With this victory, Inter sit atop the table with nine points, edging out city rivals AC Milan on goal difference. The two teams are set to clash in the next round following the international break.

In other Sunday fixtures, Juventus overcame Empoli, even with Dusan Vlahovic’s missed penalty, thanks to goals from Danilo and Federico Chiesa. In other matches, Torino edged past Genoa 1-0 with a late goal, while Lecce convincingly defeated Salernitana 2-0.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
