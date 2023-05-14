IPL 2023: Bowlers bringing us back in the game was amazing, says Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) After registering a convincing 31-run win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 game, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that the way his bowlers brought his side back in the game was amazing, adding that Prabhsimran Singh’s century was incredible.

Punjab were struggling at 45/3 but Prabhsimran scored a maiden IPL century (103 off 65) and stitched a vital stand of 72 runs off 54 balls for the fourth wicket with Sam Curran to get them out of trouble and post a competitive 167/7 in 20 overs on Saturday night.

Chasing a fighting total, Delhi Capitals were going strong, with Warner and Phil Salt taking their side to 65/0 after 6 overs. It was Brar, who eventually gave Punjab their first breakthrough in the 7th over by removing Salt (21). However, Warner continued his aggressive intent and reached his 60th fifty in the IPL off 23 balls.

Though Warner was going strong, he didn’t get support from the other end with Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw getting out cheaply against Punjab spinners. Eventually, Warner (54 off 27) also got to Harpreet Brar in the 9th over, which started Delhi Capitals downslide in the run-chase as they could not recover as the task became too big for the lower-order batters.

Harpreet Brar (4-30), Rahul Chahar (2-16), and Nathan Ellis (2-26) were successful bowlers for Punjab Kings.

“The way the bowlers brought us back in the game was amazing. All credit to our spinners and also our fast bowlers as well. It was turning from 4th over and playing that kind of knock is just incredible and amazing from Prabhsimran. That knock actually helped us reach that total,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

“I told Harpreet to keep it slow and target the wickets and the way he stood up and took those wickets and especially getting those left-handers out was really fantastic, ” he added.

The Punjab Skipper was also pleased with the way young players took the responsibility.

“When I’m with the youngsters I try to stay young and feel good that the boys have taken responsibility and the maturity as well. Very happy the way they are growing and maturing,” he said.

After another loss, Delhi Capitals were knocked out of the competition while PBKS moved to sixth in the table courtesy the win.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals play each other in their next encounter, which takes place in Dharamshala on May 17.

“This win has brought a lot of confidence for us. We need to stay calm and not get too excited. Staying calm has helped us and we need to do the job in the next couple of games,” said Dhawan.

–IANS

ak/