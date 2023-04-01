scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL 2023 has garnered everyone’s attention from the day BCCI announced its introduction in this edition.

In the opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, one thing that was on everyone’s mind was how the teams are going to use it and who will be the designated ‘impact players’.

While teams in IPL are taking nascent steps on how to ace it, the experts, meanwhile, have given thumbs up to the ‘Impact Player’.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the teams might need some time to ace this new rule.

“You need some time to understand new rules and acclimatise with new playing conditions. The same will be the case with all ten teams in the TATA IPL 2023. They will need some time to ace it,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, lauded the think tank in IPL for coming up with this innovative rule.

“It’s a very innovative move as you can now replace a player whom you feel is not suitable or has served his purpose with someone who can make an impact in the current playing conditions. So, kudos to BCCI, it’s a very good rule,” he added.

–IANS

cs

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11
Entertainment Today

