scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore before rain arrives again

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. But just three minutes before the start of play, rain arrived again, leading to pitch being covered quickly.

With Mumbai defeating bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium by eight wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 47-ball century from Cameron Green and now at fourth place with 16 points, Bangalore have to beat table-toppers Gujarat to get into the playoffs.

After winning the toss, Hardik said his playing eleven is unchanged from their last game, where they won by 34 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and decision to bowl first came due to the weather.

“Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us this is as important game as the next game.”

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said Himanshu Sharma replaces Karn Sharma in the playing eleven, with Dinesh Karthik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed too.

“You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one.”

If rain makes an appearance in the Bengaluru sky later on and forces the abandonment of the match after initially delaying the start of play by 30 minutes, then both teams will get one point and Mumbai will reach the playoffs as Bangalore will be at 15 points to be out of the competition.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal

Substitutes: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak

Substitutes: Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav and Akash Deep

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Did a great favour to RCB last year, hope the result there goes our way, says Rohit Sharma
Next article
Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
This May Also Interest You
News

Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Sports

IPL 2023: Did a great favour to RCB last year, hope the result there goes our way, says Rohit Sharma

News

Tamannaah Bhatia denies falling out with Anil Ravipudi over item song

Health & Lifestyle

Heavy rains in B'luru claim woman techie's life, CM orders probe

Sports

IPL 2023: Cameron Green ton, Rohit fifty, Madhwal four-fer help MI beat SRH, keep hopes alive (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Green century, Rohit's fifty guide Mumbai Indians to eight-wicket win over SRH

Technology

IBM to invest $100 mn to build a 100,000-qubit supercomputer by 2033

Technology

Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report

News

Dali Dhananjaya urges people to go and watch 'Daredevil Mustafa'

News

Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday

News

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

News

Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

Sports

IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

News

Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child

News

Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon

Sports

Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)

News

Kannada actress Milana's Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US