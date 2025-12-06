These Hilarious Dialogues from Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa Will Leave You in Splits!

The makers of Kunal Kemmu‘s upcoming family-drama series Single Papa released its trailer on December 2, 2025, and treated the audience with a vibrant look into its heartwarming yet humorous world. Created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is jointly directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. Along with Kunal, the ensemble cast consists of Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee, and Isha Talwar in key roles.

The trailer starts with a comic courtroom scene, where Isha Talwar, Kunal’s estranged wife, accuses him of being a “man-child.” In reply, Kunal’s character confidently states that he wants to adopt a baby and become a father himself and labels himself a “single papa” in the future. This comes as a shocker to his family members, who do everything possible to convince him not to take such a huge responsibility.

As the trailer rolls, one sees Kunal struggling through funny baby-care lessons as he tries to prove that he is ready for single parenthood. The last moments of the trailer introduce Neha Dhupia’s character, who sternly declares that she won’t let him adopt, hinting at the emotional face-off that will engage the audience. The show brings together humor, chaos, and heartfelt family moments, promising a quirky feel-good narrative.

Speaking about the role, Kunal shared that playing Gaurav has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career. The character is flawed and loving, much like many real-life single parents, and he believes the audience will find their own experiences reflected in the show’s warmth.

Neha Dhupia also praised the series, saying that it authentically portrays messy, tender, and imperfect realities of parenting. The actress says the show becomes relatable with its perfect balance of humour and emotion.

Single Papa is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan, and will stream on Netflix from 12 December.

“Baby of Gaurav Gehlot…Main Amul ka Single Papa banna chahta hoon” – Kunal Kemmu

“”Hamare Gaurav ko koi problem ho sakti hain jo Mishra ko hain…” – Ayesha Raza Mishra “Sugar, BP, Bavasir?” – Manoj Pahwa “Woh Shubh Mangal Savdhaan wali problem” – Ayesha Raza Mishra

“Bhai tu hain kon? Pahaad jaisa aadmi” – Kunal Kemmu “Pahaad nahi Parbat” – Dayanand Shetty

“Humko koi zameen khali nahi karvaani naahi ki kisiko ko pelna hain” – Kunal Kemmu “Pelne ka nahi paalne ka karya karte hain hum” – Dayanand Shetty

“Aaplog ko intimacy se itna darr kyun lagta hain” – Prajakta Koli “Kissi ki maasi se naa darta main” – Manoj Pahwa

“Agar tum iss duniya ke aakhri applicant bhi hoge phir bhi main tumhe baccha nahi adopt karne dungi” – Neha Dhupia “Amul ko ghar main leke jaunga aur main banunga uska Single Papa” – Kunal Kemmu