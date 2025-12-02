Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa Trailer Will Make You Fall in Love with Fatherhood!

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming family comedy Single Papa, giving audiences a first look at Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old lovable man-child whose adulting skills are… questionable at best. Still relying on his mom for underwear and his father for timely pocket money, Gaurav shocks his boisterous Indian family by announcing he’s adopting a baby. The trailer promises a humorous and heartfelt journey as Gaurav tries to navigate diaper changes, unsolicited advice from everyone within a 10-kilometer radius, and convincing his parents that his adoption plan is serious.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as executive producer, Single Papa is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. The series is produced under Juggernaut Productions by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan.

Kunal Kemmu headlines the show as Gaurav, bringing to life a character who is funny, flawed, and fiercely loving. “Playing Gaurav has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” says Kemmu. “Audiences will see themselves and their families in this show. The warmth of every character is what makes this show so special and wholesome.”

The ensemble cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee, and Isha Talwar. Prajakta Koli, playing Gaurav’s sister Namrata, describes the show as a perfect depiction of a “noisy, loving, opinionated, dramatic” Indian family. Neha Dhupia, portraying Romilla Nehra, adds that the series “honestly portrays the chaos, tenderness, and imperfections that make families what they are,” blending humour and heart in a deeply relatable way.

Single Papa promises a cosy, binge-worthy experience full of laughter, warmth, and family dhamaal. It premieres on Netflix on December 12, offering audiences a slice-of-life story that is modern, universal, and unmistakably desi.